Hyderabad water board MD inspects new sewage treatment plants

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) managing director Ashok Reddy inspected the construction work of newly undertaken sewage treatment plants (STPs) on Thursday, July 10.

Inspecting the Kotwal Guda STP, he suggested that the land allotted by the government for the STP should be fenced around after checking the boundaries. He also asked the officials to study the STPs required to treat sewage generated by 2050.

The MD also instructed to give priority to the safety of the workers during construction and to strictly follow safety measures.

The Hyderabad water board has undertaken the construction of four new STPs to prevent the twin reservoirs of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar from getting polluted.

One STP with a capacity of six million litres per day (MLD) is being constructed at Kotwal Guda, Nagireddyguda, and Himayath Nagar, each with the capacity of 5 MLD, while one with a capacity of 4 MLD is being constructed at Janwada at a cost of Rs 82.23 crore.

The MD has ordered the construction of the STPs to be completed by March next year.

Water board officials plant 200 saplings for Vana Mahotsav

In line with CM Revanth Reddy’s call to increase greenery across the Telangana state, the water board managing director and executive director, Mayank Mittal, jointly planted nearly 200 saplings in a special sapling planting program at the Jalmandali park near Himayat Sagar reservoir.

Saplings of bananas, mango, srigandham, and neredu were planted in an acre of land. Officials also informed that 35 types of lotus and lily species are being specially grown and protected at the park.

The MD also inspected the plants in the greenhouse where 70 varieties of indoor and oxygen plants, such as Anthurium, Calatheum, Syngonium, and snake plants, which cannot withstand the heat of the sun, are being grown and used for decoration in the offices of the Water Board.