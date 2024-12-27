Hyderabad firm secures Rs 215 cr contract for sewage treatment plants

Hyderabad: The Ramky Infrastructure Limited has secured a Rs 215 crore contract from the Hyderabad water board which involves providing manning, operation, and maintenance services for five years across twenty sewage treatment plants (STPs) with a combined capacity of 714.3 MLD.

The STPs located in areas like Amberpet, Nallacheruvu, Pedda Cheruvu, and others under Hyderabad water board jurisdiction will be managed alongside associated Intercept and Diversion systems.

This contract adds to Hyderabad’s firm strong track record with successful sewage treatment plant implementations in Kokapet, Miralam, and Nagole. These plants are essential in preventing untreated wastewater from flowing into the Musi River.

Commenting on the contract, the managing director of Ramky Infrastructure, Mr Yancharla Rathnakara Nagaraja, said “We are honoured to have been entrusted with this critical contract by the Hyderabad water board. This project aligns with our vision of creating sustainable urban infrastructure that meets the growing demands of India’s cities. It is a testament to our ongoing efforts to transform urban spaces with cutting-edge environmental solutions.”

Using advanced technologies like Sequential Batch Reactors (SBR) and PLC and SCADA systems, Ramky ensures efficiency and minimal manpower. The Hyderabad-based company completed its sewage treatment plant projects in a record 16 months, ahead of the original 24-month timeline.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has set a goal to achieve full sewage treatment coverage in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area by December 2025. This initiative is part of a Rs. 3,866-crore project funded by the Telangana government to enhance urban sanitation and protect local water bodies from untreated sewage.

As part of the project, six new sewage treatment plants in Hyderabad with a combined capacity of 527 Million Liters per Day (MLD) have already been inaugurated. These state-of-the-art plants use advanced Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR) technology and are located at Nagole, Fathenagar, Miralam-I, Khajakunta, Miyapur-Patelcheruvu, and Safilguda.