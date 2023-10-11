Revealed! Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is set to marry on…

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got engaged in an intimate ceremony in November last year

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th October 2023 1:16 pm IST
Revealed! Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is set to marry on...
Aamir Khan, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, got engaged to her longtime beau Nupur Shikhare in November last year. Their love story has now taken a step further, as the couple is preparing to take their vows and embark on a beautiful journey together.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Aamir Khan, proud father of Ira, has officially announced the wedding date, adding to the joy and anticipation surrounding this upcoming celebration of love. Speculations were rife that Ira would marry by the end of this year, it has now been revealed that the wedding will take place at the beginning of 2024.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira's wedding date confirmed, check venue
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is set to tie the knot with fiance Nupur Shikhare (Instagram)

Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare Wedding Date

Speaking to News 18, Aamir Khan revealed that Ira Khan will marry Nupur Shikhare on January 3, 2024. “Ira is getting married on January 3. Main toh bada emotional hota hoon bhai, us din main bohot rone waala hu yeh toh tay hai. (I’m very emotional. I’m going to cry a lot that day). Discussions have already begun in the family that ‘Aamir ko sambaalna uss din (take care of Aamir that day)’ because I am very emotional. I can’t control my smile nor my tears,” said Aamir.

MS Education Academy

For the unversed, Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his former wife, Reena Dutta. Ira and Nupur Shikhare began dating in 2020, and they officially shared their relationship on Instagram in 2021. Now, they’re planning to get married and begin a new chapter in their lives.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th October 2023 1:16 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
Back to top button