Revealed! Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is set to marry on...

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, got engaged to her longtime beau Nupur Shikhare in November last year. Their love story has now taken a step further, as the couple is preparing to take their vows and embark on a beautiful journey together.

Aamir Khan, proud father of Ira, has officially announced the wedding date, adding to the joy and anticipation surrounding this upcoming celebration of love. Speculations were rife that Ira would marry by the end of this year, it has now been revealed that the wedding will take place at the beginning of 2024.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is set to tie the knot with fiance Nupur Shikhare (Instagram)

Speaking to News 18, Aamir Khan revealed that Ira Khan will marry Nupur Shikhare on January 3, 2024. “Ira is getting married on January 3. Main toh bada emotional hota hoon bhai, us din main bohot rone waala hu yeh toh tay hai. (I’m very emotional. I’m going to cry a lot that day). Discussions have already begun in the family that ‘Aamir ko sambaalna uss din (take care of Aamir that day)’ because I am very emotional. I can’t control my smile nor my tears,” said Aamir.

For the unversed, Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his former wife, Reena Dutta. Ira and Nupur Shikhare began dating in 2020, and they officially shared their relationship on Instagram in 2021. Now, they’re planning to get married and begin a new chapter in their lives.