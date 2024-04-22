Revealed! Big reason why Sania Mirza took retirement from tennis

Hyderabad: Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza has been in the spotlight lately, with headlines swirling around both her personal and professional life. After announcing her divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in January, Sania is now residing in Dubai with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Speaking about her profession, Sania Mirza, who won six Grand Slam titles, retired from tennis in February 2023. Sania recently shed light on the big reason behind her retirement.

Reason Behind Sania Mirza’s Retirement

In one of her recent interviews, she revealed that one of the main motivations for stepping away from the sport was to spend more time with her son, Izhaan. She expressed her joy in being able to devote quality time to her son, while also remaining engaged in various other pursuits such as managing tennis academies in India and Dubai, as well as broadcasting and TV appearances.

“Honestly one of the main reasons to retire from tennis was to try to spend more time with my son. Which I am being able to do, which I really like. I still work. I have my tennis academy back in India in Hyderabad. I have a few tennis academies in Dubai, I shuttle a lot. I have also been doing a lot of broadcasting and TV. That’s how I keep myself busy but I dont keep myself that busy because one of my reasons to retire was to be with my son,” Sania said.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot in 2010, but parted ways last year, with Shoaib announcing his marriage to Lollywood actress Sana Javed in January this year.

Looking ahead, Sania is set to make an appearance on Kapil Sharma’s ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ on Netflix soon.