Review petition filed before Cauvery Water Management: Karnataka CM

The state government said in its review petition that it cannot release water, the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 30th September 2023 6:59 pm IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File Photo)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said a review petition has been filed before the Cauvery Water Management Board regarding the Cauvery water release order.

The state government said in its review petition that it cannot release water, the Chief Minister’s office said in a statement.

Also, the government sought permission to build a balancing reservoir across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu near Kanakapura in Ramanagara Taluk.

After reviewing the situation, a similar petition will be filed before the Supreme Court, he added.

Speaking to the reporters here, Siddaramaiah said he had convened a meeting with retired judges of the Supreme Court and the Advocate General and took suggestions. Accordingly action will be taken.

Karnataka had witnessed a bandh on Friday against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Prior to that, there was a Bengaluru bandh on Tuesday.

