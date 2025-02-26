RG Kar case: CBI’s focus on circumstantial evidence in supplementary charge sheet

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is stressing heavily on circumstantial evidence to build up a strong case in the angle of tampering with and altering evidence in the R.G. Kar rape and murder tragedy, the supplementary charge sheet for which is expected to be filed at a special court in Kolkata soon.

The CBI counsel, on February 24, informed the special court that their investigation into the matter is underway and a supplementary charge sheet will be filed shortly. Incidentally, this special court had recently sentenced the sole convict in the crime of rape and murder and a civic volunteer Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment.

Sources aware of the development said that in the exercise of stressing the circumstantial evidence the most crucial tool in the hand of the investigating officials is the mobile SIM card of the erstwhile SHO of Tala Police station Abhijit Mondal.

That is why, a CBI insider said, the central agency counsel had on February 24 opposed the application from Mondal to get back his mobile SIM.

He also confirmed that the investigating officials secured several circumstantial evidence as regards attempts made to first pass on the rape and murder event as a case of suicide and thereafter to destroy evidence in the matter.

The findings based on such circumstantial evidence will be the basis of the supplementary charge sheet to be filed at a special court soon, the CBI insider said.

Circumstantial evidence is indirect evidence that supports a claim by making logical inferences and is often used in criminal and civil investigations.

At the same time, sources said, some elements in the status report of the investigation that the CBI had already submitted to the Supreme Court, will also be included in the proposed supplementary charge sheet.

In all probability, sources said, the CBI will file the charge sheet at the special court in Kolkata before the next hearing at the apex court scheduled on March 17 this year.

To recall, the CBI also arrested both Mondal and the former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar Sandip Ghosh on charges of tampering with and altering evidence.

But both were granted “default bail” by the special court as the CBI failed to file a supplementary charge sheet against them within 90 days from the date of their arrests.

Mondal is currently out on bail. However, Ghosh is still in judicial custody because of the pending and parallel investigation against him by CBI in the case of multi-crore financial irregularities at R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital.