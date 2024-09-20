RG Kar: Junior doctors withdraw 42-day ‘cease work’; thousands rally for justice

Kolkata: Junior doctors protesting the rape-murder of a colleague at RG Kar hospital ended their 42-day ‘cease work’ on Friday, announcing partial resumption of duties in essential services after a march to the CBI office following a week-long demonstration outside the state health department’s headquarters.

The procession, which covered around 4 km from ‘Swasthya Bhawan’ to the CGO Complex, aimed to urge a swift conclusion to the CBI probe into the case.

The medics said they would not work in the outpatient department (OPD) but partially function in emergency and essential services.

Also Read RG Kar case: Junior doctors call off protest partially

In yet another powerful show of solidarity, thousands of citizens gathered here on Friday evening for a massive 42-km torch rally demanding justice for the murdered young medic, coinciding with junior doctors’ withdrawal of ‘cease work’.

“Today, we are calling off our ‘cease work.’ From tomorrow, we will partially join duties concerning emergency and essential services,” one of the junior doctors said.

To commemorate their struggle, junior doctors also announced the establishment of Abhaya medical camps in flood-hit regions of the state, further demonstrating their commitment to public health even amidst ongoing protests.

“Given the flood situation in West Bengal and the government’s agreeing to some of our demands, we will be partially rejoining emergency and essential services from Saturday,” a doctor said.

“However, if the assurances and promises (by the government) are not fulfilled, we will again start our agitation,” another protesting doctor warned.

The decision to call off the ‘cease work’ was announced on Thursday night, after Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, following up on issues discussed in Wednesday’s meeting between the agitating junior doctors and the state task force, issued a list of directives on the safety, security, and conducive environment for healthcare professionals, stating that those orders need to be implemented immediately.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier transferred Kolkata Police Chief Vineet Goyal and appointed Manoj Kumar Verma in his place, while also removing the directors of medical education and health services.

On the 42nd day of the protest, the junior doctors said, “We achieved a lot during our agitation, but many things remain unachieved.”

The doctors emphasised that although they succeeded in getting the Kolkata Commissioner of Police, along with the Director of Medical Education (DME) and the Director of Health Services (DHS), to step down, it “doesn’t mean the agitation is over.”

“However, this doesn’t mean our agitation has come to an end. We are committed to pushing forward in a new direction if our demands and assurances are not fulfilled within a stipulated period,” an agitating doctor said.

The West Bengal Medical Council has also cancelled the registration of RG Kar Medical College’s former principal, Sandip Ghosh.

Ghosh, an orthopedic surgeon currently in CBI custody, has been removed from the list of registered medical practitioners maintained by the WBMC.

Coinciding with the junior doctors’ rally, a massive torch rally by citizens covering 42 km took place in the city on Friday evening, demanding justice for the rape-murder victim.

The rally commenced at Highland Park, where participants held flaming torches high above their heads and chanted slogans in support of the postgraduate trainee, whose body was found with severe injuries on August 9 in a seminar hall at the hospital.

The procession stretched across the city, covering key locations such as Ruby Crossing, VIP Bazar, Science City, and will culminate at Shyambazar, showcasing the widespread outrage and demand for justice.

Among the rallyists were doctors, IT professionals, scientists, and members of voluntary organizations, all united in their quest for accountability.

“We will not rest unless all those involved in the brutal attack on our sister are identified and punished,” said Rimjhim Sinha, a young researcher and participant in the rally.

The atmosphere at the rally was charged, as participants from different walks of life expressed their frustration over the growing incidents of violence against women and the need for systemic change.

Supporters of rival football clubs Mohun Bagan and East Bengal stood side by side, showcasing an unexpected unity in the face of tragedy.

In recent weeks, Kolkata has witnessed a series of rallies under the banner “Women, Reclaim the Night,” following the RG Kar incident.

As the night deepened, the glow of the torches symbolised hope and determination amidst grief and outrage.