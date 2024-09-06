RG Kar rape case: Sanjay Roy’s judicial custody extended by another 14 days

Kolkata: A special court in Kolkata on Friday extended by another 14 days the judicial custody of Sanjay Roy, the sole arrested accused in the rape and murder of a junior doctor of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital.

The civic volunteer was virtually presented at the court, at around 4.30 P.M. and after a brief hearing in the matter, Roy’s judicial custody was extended till September 20.

However, on Friday afternoon, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and its counsel faced the ire of the judge for being late in appearing at the court.

At around 4.30 P.M., when Roy had already been presented, no one on behalf of the CBI, except for an Assistant Investigation Officer, was present at the court.

The judge took strong exception to this and he was even heard asking whether he should grant bail to the accused in such a situation.

After the CBI counsel appeared at the court, the hearing started and the judge granted the central agency’s plea for extension of judicial custody for another 14 days.

Earlier the jail authorities decided to present Roy virtually at the court keeping in mind the security aspects amid the continuing public rage over the rape and murder.

Roy was initially arrested by the cops of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Kolkata Police that had been set up to probe the case.

However, after the CBI took over the investigation following an order from a Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court, he was handed over to the central agency officials.

After being in CBI custody, he was shifted to the Presidency Central Correctional Home in south Kolkata on August 23 evening.

The special court on the same day remanded him to 14 days’ judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the CBI officials also conducted polygraph tests on him and as per the latest information available there had been lots of inconsistencies in his statement both during the normal interrogation as well as during the polygraph test.