A Kolkata court found Sanjay Roy guilty of rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Hospital in West Bengal under sections 64, 66 and 103 (1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Saturday, January 18.

However, the accused Sanjay Roy claimed in court that he was framed. The judge after pronouncing the order stated that he would have the opportunity to speak on Monday.

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they emerge.)