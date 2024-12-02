RG Kar scam: Bengal govt yet to give clearance to charge sheet against Sandip Ghosh

Kolkata: The West Bengal government is yet to give its formal clearance on the charge sheet filed against the former controversial principal of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and house-staff Asish Pandey in the case of multi-crore financial irregularities in the said hospital.

That is why, sources aware of the development said that although the CBI submitted the charge sheet naming Ghosh, Pandey and three others at a special court in Kolkata on November 29, it was not officially accepted by the court authorities.

Ghosh and Pandey were attached to the state government as employees. The official acceptance of the charge sheet by the court would not be possible unless the state government gives clearance in the matter.

Sources further said that although the CBI has sent more than one communique to the state government on this count, the latter has yet to give a reply on the matter to date.

Besides Ghosh and Pandey, the other three persons named in the charge sheet are Ghosh’s personal bodyguard Afsar Ali, Suman Hazra and Biplab Singha. The last two individuals named are private contractors and suppliers.

Apart from the financial irregularities angle to the case, CBI is also probing Ghosh and the former SHO of Tala Police Station, Abhijit Mondal, in the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar in August, the trial process on which is already on a special court in Kolkata.

On Monday, the statements of two forensic doctors attached to R.G. Kar and a constable attached to Tala Police station in the matter are scheduled to be recorded at the special court.

The entire trial process is conducted in-camera.

Civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, the “sole prime accused” in the rape and murder crime is being presented virtually since last week.

The trial process is being conducted on a fast-track and daily basis.