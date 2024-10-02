RG Kar ‘threat culture’: Internal probe panel recommends strong action against 37

Kolkata: The internal probe committee, constituted following allegations of “threat culture” at R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, has finally submitted its report recommending strong disciplinary action against 37 people.

The internal probe panel was investigating 59 individuals including senior and junior doctors, against whom there were complaints of carrying out a “threat culture” on the hospital premises.

The sources said strong disciplinary actions have been recommended against 37 of the 59 individuals against whom the inquiry was carried out.

According to the sources, while moderate disciplinary action has been suggested against 16 others, the remaining six will be under surveillance.

Also Read WBJDF urges CBI to reveal whether one or more involved in RG Kar case

The development comes at a time when the junior doctors, under the aegis of the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum (WBJDF), renewed their cease-work agitation against the gruesome rape and murder of their colleague at R. G. Kar.

In the fresh 10-point demand, the forum has highlighted the issue of “threat culture” in a major way.

“Inquiry committees must be established in every medical college to investigate those involved in threat syndicates and punish them. An inquiry committee must also be formed at the state level,” the WBJDF demanded.

Already some doctors against whom there were charges of rampant involvement in “threat culture” have been suspended by the West Bengal Medical Council. A couple of them have also been suspended by the state medical services by the state health department.

All these doctors against whom disciplinary actions have been initiated were known to be close confidants of the former principal of R.G. Kar Sandip Ghosh, who is currently in judicial custody in connection with the rape and murder case.

There are two ongoing parallel probes against Ghosh, the first in connection with the rape and murder case and the other in the financial irregularities at R. G. Kar.