RGI or GMR Hyderabad Airport? Congress seeks clarification

Hyderabad: What is the name of the airport located at Shamshabad? Is it Rajiv Gandhi International Airport or GMR Hyderabad Airport? The confusion was triggered after All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Dasoju Sravan sought clarification.

Seeking clarification on whether the name of Rajiv Gandhi has been removed, Sravan said that the former Prime Minister’s name is missing on the Hyderabad Airport website.

In a letter to the chief minister of Telangana State, he requested K. Chandrashekar Rao to restore the name of the former PM. He also demanded a hall of fame, a photo, and a statue of Rajiv Gandhi at Hyderabad Airport.

Hyderabad Airport

The airport was opened on March 23, 2008. Earlier, Begumpet Airport was the sole civilian airport to serve the residents of the city.

In order to reduce the travel time between the city and the airport, PV Narasimha Rao Expressway was completed in 2009. The expressway which is 13 km long connects Mehdipatnam and Aramghar.

In terms of area, it is the largest airport in India. As it handled over 12.4 million passengers and over 1.4 lakh tons of cargo from April 2021 to March 2022, it is termed the fourth busiest airport in India.

Currently, the airport is being owned and operated by GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) which is a public-private venture.