Hyderabad: The Hindi film industry in the 1990s went through a very dark and dangerous phase. Many actors, producers, and directors have spoken about receiving threats, extortion calls, and pressure from the underworld. Some even faced violent consequences when they refused to cooperate.

However, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma says his experience was completely different.

“I earn my living because of Dawood Ibrahim”

In a recent interview with renowned Indian author and former investigative journalist Hussain Zaidi, Ram Gopal Varma made a surprising statement about gangster Dawood Ibrahim. He revealed that he had originally dedicated his autobiography Guns & Thighs to Dawood, but the publishers removed his name.

He said, “I dedicated the book to Dawood Ibrahim also, but the publishers removed his name. If Dawood Ibrahim was not there, I would not have made Satya and Company, the two iconic films. How can I not dedicate it to him? I am earning my living because of him.”

My conversation with UNDERWORLD EXPERT @Shussainzaidi on who knows underworld better ? I think it’s him , and he thinks it’s me ..YOU tell what you think after seeing this? https://t.co/dHAzELSj0w… via @YouTube — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 11, 2026

RGV added that without Dawood, he would not have made iconic films like Satya and Company, which shaped his career.

No Threat Calls, Only Appreciation

While many filmmakers lived in fear during that time, Ram Gopal Varma claims he never received a single threat call. According to him, the reason was simple. Gangsters liked his films.

He explained that Satya and Company were inspired by real underworld lives, and this connection made them appreciate his work. Instead of targeting him, they chose not to disturb him.

The connection between Bollywood and the underworld has been widely discussed over the years. Former police officer D Sivanandhan had earlier suggested that some gangster-based films may have been funded by criminals.

At the same time, the 1990s saw several shocking incidents. Filmmakers like Karan Johar and families like that of Varun Dhawan have spoken about receiving threats. The murder of Gulshan Kumar remains one of the most tragic reminders of that era.

Varma’s statements once again bring attention to a controversial chapter in Bollywood’s history. His experience stands in contrast to many others from that time, highlighting how differently individuals navigated the industry.