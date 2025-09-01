RGV, Manoj Bajpayee join hands after 27 years for horror comedy ‘Police Station Mein Bhoot’

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and Manoj Bajpayee have reunited after almost three decades of their film “Satya” for the upcoming horror comedy titled “Police Station Mein Bhoot.”

Speaking about the project, RGV said: “Working with Manoj again after Satya is both nostalgic and thrilling. Fear becomes most frightening when it challenges the highest authority of safety, and a police station is the ultimate symbol of power.”

Along with Manoj, the film will also star actress Genelia Deshmukh.

“With Manoj’s intensity and Genelia’s vulnerability, this story will push boundaries of how we perceive horror in the guise of authority,” added Varma.

Filming has begun and the first schedule is already complete, setting the stage for a gripping journey that blends fear, irony, and RGV’s signature storytelling.

Talking about Satya, the crime film was written by Saurabh Shukla and Anurag Kashyap. It stars J. D. Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar and Manoj Bajpayee, alongside Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Shrivastava and Paresh Rawal.

It is the first of Varma’s Gangster trilogy about organised crime in India.

The film follows Satya, an immigrant who comes to Mumbai looking for a job, befriends Bhiku Mhatre and is drawn into the Mumbai underworld.

The filmmaker, initially planned to make an action film, but decided to make a film focusing on felonies after meeting some criminals.

Satya was released on 3 July 1998 with widespread critical acclaim, particularly for its realistic depiction of the Indian underworld and Bajpayee’s performance.

The film won a National Film Award. Over the years, Satya has been regarded as a cult film, and is considered one of the greatest films ever in Indian cinema, credited with laying the foundation for gangster films in Bollywood.

It inspired several sequels like Company and D and a direct sequel, Satya 2.