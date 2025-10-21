Hyderabad: Ram Gopal Varma is one of India’s most well-known and bold filmmakers. Apart from his movies and work, he is also known for his outspoken and fearless attitude. He often makes headlines for his controversial social media posts that create strong reactions.

On October 20, 2025, while people across India were celebrating Diwali, RGV shared a shocking post on X. He wrote, “In INDIA only one day is DIWALI and in GAZA, every day is DIWALI.” along with three fire emojis.

Many people found this message very ‘insensitive’ and slammed him for comparing Diwali with the situation in Gaza. The post quickly went viral and got millions of views within hours.

Public Anger and Strong Reactions

Soon after the post, people started criticizing him heavily online. Many said his comment was cruel and disrespectful. Journalist Rana Ayyub called it a sign of “moral decay,” while activist Rakhi Tripathi said, “Diwali is about light and hope, Gaza is about pain and survival.” Writer Ashok Kumar Pandey also expressed his shock, saying he never expected such a comment from Varma.

People across India, including fans and film lovers, have been upset about the tweet. Many feel RGV made the post just to attract attention. However, he has not yet apologized or given any explanation.

The death toll in the Gaza Strip since the war began on 7 October 2023 is said to be over 68,000 Palestinians, according to latest reports.

His Next Movie

Amid all this controversy, Ram Gopal continues to focus on his work. He has reunited with actor Manoj Bajpayee after 27 years for a new horror comedy movie titled Police Station Mein Bhoot, also starring Genelia D’Souza. The shoot began on September 1, 2025.