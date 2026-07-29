Richa Chadha announces YouTube series ‘Musafiri’

The travel based series is set to release in August and will be another project under the actor's banner, Pushing Buttons Studios

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published:
Richa Chadha in a casual outfit at night in an urban setting.
Richa Chadha (Instagram)

New Delhi: Actor and producer Richa Chadha is set to feature in a non-fiction YouTube series “Musafiri”.

The travel based series is set to release in August and will be another project under the actor’s banner, Pushing Buttons Studios, according to a press release. Blending travel, culture and conversations, the show will have the actor explore destinations while uncovering the stories, history, traditions and people of the places.

Chadha said she wanted to create something that goes beyond ticking places off a map. “Travel has always given me a chance to pause, observe and learn. Every destination has its own rhythm, history, food, people and stories that often don’t find enough space in conventional travel content. This series is about slowing down and experiencing those layers,” she said in a statement.

Subhan Bakery

“As a producer, I enjoy backing stories that offer something meaningful, and Musafiri reflects that intention. I’m excited to finally share this journey with everyone and can’t wait for audiences to travel with us when the series is out,” she added.

She has previously produced projects such as “Girls Will Be Girls” and “Khoon Aali Chithi,” among others.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published:

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