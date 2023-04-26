Rickshaw-puller dragged under car for 200 metres in Delhi, driver held

New Delhi: In a shocking incident on late Tuesday, a rickshaw puller was badlu injured after being dragged for around 200 meters by a car driven recklessly on Firoz Shah Road in the New Delhi area, police said.

At the location of the incident, there were slippers that possibly belonged to the victim and blood splattered across the road.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Pranav Tayal said that the injured had been taken to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for treatment, where he is said to be out of danger and is fit to give a statement.

The victim has been identified as Manoj (25), who works in housekeeping and also plies a rickshaw.

The driver was apprehended from the spot.

According to the police, the medical examination of the accused driver, identified as Farman, 25, a resident of Murad Nagar near Ghaziabad, will ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol or not.

The official said that the car hit the cycle rickshaw on Firoz Shah road and subsequently dragged Manoj for some distance.

Tayal said that the crime team had arrived at the spot and legal action is being taken.

The police have seized the Maruti Swift car involved in the accident, and it had also sustained damage to its front side.

This event has sparked memories of the dreadful Kanjhawala accident that occurred on January 1. During that incident, a 20-year-old woman was struck by a car, and died an agonising death as her body was dragged under the vehicle for nearly 90 minutes, covering approximately 10-12 km before being discovered naked and mutilated on the road.