Rickshaw puller drops daughter to school daily, dreams big for her

Hyderabad: The desire for knowledge is not subject to financial and gender considerations. The thirst for knowledge is inculcated in children by their parents.

Often, the parents dream big for their children and they toil hard to ensure that their children achieve those dreams.

Parents also play an important role in shaping up the future of their children. In fact, they are the first school of their children. A balance of education at home and school moulds a child’s actual learning. Parental encouragement plays a crucial role in successful students. Their role is not limited to home but involvement outside as well.

Venkataiah, a resident of Bangala Colony, Devarakonda Town, an illiterate himself, plies rikshaw to fulfill his dream for his daughter to be “big” one day and serve the poor.

He drops his daughter to the government school near Devarakonda Town bus stand – 2 km away from his home – and then brings her back home daily after school.

“My daughter will become “a big person” one day and shall serve the poor,” Venkataiah says with utmost conviction.