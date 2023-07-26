Ride-hailing services feel the heat as users share troubling stories

Megha Mukundan

In the aftermath of a disturbing incident involving a woman activist who endured sexual harassment during a bike ride with a Rapido driver, a disconcerting pattern emerges as numerous users come forward to share their own harrowing experiences with ride-hailing platforms, shedding light on issues of rude behaviour, unprofessional conduct, and fare disputes.

Last Sunday, the woman activist lodged a complaint against the driver following the distressing bike ride. According to her account, the driver arrived in a different vehicle, claiming that the registered one was under service. As the bike reached a remote location, the driver allegedly engaged in inappropriate behaviour, leaving the woman feeling unsafe and uncomfortable. To make matters worse, he proceeded to send her unwanted texts and calls after the ride concluded. Taking to Twitter to share her ordeal, the activist’s outcry prompted a response from the police, who subsequently took action on the matter.

The reporter investigating this news story further discovered that such incidents are not isolated cases, with drivers displaying arrogance and unfair conduct on multiple occasions. One individual, Praseetha, an IT professional from Bengaluru, recounted her traumatic experience during a Rapido bike ride last month. “The Rapido bike ride I booked last month ended up being a traumatic journey. The driver was drunk and I could smell the foul odour instantly. While I added a stop and was making a purchase, he visited a beverage shop nearby, which made his riding even more dangerous,” she said. She also added that the driver dropped her far before her stop, after which she had to walk to the destination.

Regrettably, the issues at hand are not confined to Rapido alone, as respondents shared similar problems with Uber. For instance, another source recounted having to pay a petrol bill to an Uber auto driver who refused to complete the ride without this compliance. Disappointingly, despite registering a complaint via Uber customer care, no appropriate action was taken in response.

Recurring issues brought to light include drivers pressuring customers to cancel rides and pay them directly, demanding additional money beyond the fare, and even smoking inside the vehicles. In one alarming case, a customer reported being threatened to be abandoned midway at midnight unless an extra Rs 200 was paid to the driver.

As the incident gained attention on social media, discussions sparked around the safety of women using public transport, with many feeling compelled to resort to bike rides when auto drivers cancel trips. In a bid for justice, the woman activist not only pursued a sexual harassment case but also expressed intentions to press charges against Rapido with the transportation department.

(Megha Mukundan is a PG Student of Mass Communication and Journalism, School of Communication, St. Joseph’s University, Bangalore)