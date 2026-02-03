Right-wing men demolish Mazar in Delhi’s Yamuna Ghat

A group of Hindu men on Monday, February 2, allegedly tried to desecrate a Mazar in Delhi’s ITO Yamuna Ghat area. One of the men was identified as Akash Pandit, who was involved in an attempted demolition of the mazar last month.

In a video shared on social media, Pandit is heard saying, “Karlo karlo , Twitter se tweet karlo meri video, Karlo jjitne muqqadme karne hain tumhein (Post my video on social media, file however many cases you want).”

A group of men on Monday, February 2, tried to desecrate a Mazar in Delhi's ITO Yamuna area. One of the men was identified as Akash Pandit who was involved in an attempted demolition of the Mazar last month.



In a video shared on social media Pandit is heard saying, "Karlo Karlo… pic.twitter.com/6MBTsGFU68 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 3, 2026

According to a report by Observer Post, Pandit and his accomplices were seen desecrating the Mazar while raising “Jai Sri Ram” slogans.

Earlier, on January 15, Pandit and his accomplices claimed to have links with the Gau Raksha Dal and were seen using an axe to demolish the mazar.

At that time, the group claimed that the mazar was an illegal encroachment beside a temple and that the space needed to be “freed.” However, authorities haven’t clarified it was not so.

Previous incident

On January 24, over a 100-year-old Syed Baba Bulleshah’s shrine (mazar) was allegedly vandalised by a Hindutva mob having links with the Hindu Raksha Dal in Uttarakhand’s Mussoorie.

A group of 25 to 30 individuals arrived at the shrine in the morning with hammers, damaged structures built around it and wrecked the property located in the Wynberg Allen Estate in Mussoorie.

A purported video of the incident has been circulating on social media, where the mob can be seen chanting religious slogans like “Jai Shri Ram” while demolishing the shrine. The police have taken note of the video clip for investigation.

Mussoorie Sub-Inspector (SI) Satendra Kumar Bhati confirmed the incident and said a first information report (FIR) was filed the following day by one Akram Khan.

“A case has been booked against 25 to 30 people under sections 196(1)(b) (Promoting enmity) and 298 (Destroying a place of worship) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” SI Bhati said.

According to the FIR accessed by Siasat.com, Khan alleged that the act was “carried out with the intention of spreading religious tensions.”