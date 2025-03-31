Right-wing outfits block highway after cow remains found in Yamuna

The protesters alleged remains of "freshly-slaughtered" cows were found floating in the Yamuna.

Right-wing outfits block highway after cow remains found in Yamuna
Representative image

Nahan: Several right-wing organisations, including the Bajrang Dal, blocked a national highway in Himachal Pradesh’s Paonta Sahib on Monday, March 31, after suspected cow remains were discovered in the Yamuna river, police said.

The protesters blocked the Dehradun-Chandigarh National Highway that passes through Paonta Sahib. They alleged remains of “freshly-slaughtered” cows were found floating in the Yamuna in the Paonta area as well as in the Uttarakhand side of the river.

Superintendent of Police (Sirmour) NS Negi rushed to the spot and, after taking stock of the situation, ordered an investigation.

Negi, who is camping in Paonta Sahib and supervising the investigation, has appealed for peace and assured the protesters the police were working effectively and that the criminals would be nabbed soon.

He added that a case had been registered in this connection.

Shortly after, people started gathering at Shri Parshuram Chowk and started a ‘dharna’, demanding immediate action.

Around 7 pm, hundreds of protesters, including members of Hindu organisations such as the Bajrang Dal, marched through the local market and reached the Yamuna bridge, which links the state with Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The protesters sat on the national highway and blocked it, demanding the immediate arrest of the criminals responsible for slaughtering cows during Navratra.

They alleged that it was a deliberate act to hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

The police in Uttarakhand have also registered a case, sources said.

