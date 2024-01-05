Right-wing trolls target Ayodhya mosque ahead of Ram Temple consecration

The right-wing trolls on X have launched a campaign against the construction a mosque in Ayodhya, also called the Mohammad Bin Abdullah Masjid. With thousands of posts using the hashtag #MasjidkoHospitalBanao, the trolls are demanding that a hospital be constructed on the land that the Uttar Pradesh government has allotted for the mosque after SC announced Babri verdict.

The development unfolded following the interview of Mananiya Dhirender Krishna Shastri, aka Bageshwar Dham Baba, with ANI, which went viral on social media. The interviewer asked him, “How he would react to people demanding the construction of a hospital instead of Ram Mandir?”

In response, he said, “We are not against the construction of schools and hospitals. However, why do they specifically urge us to build a hospital at Ram Temple?” He added, “If required, why not build hospitals on mosques and churches.”

Subsequently, the right-wing trollers began trending #masjidkomandirbanao on X, calling out people to create a movement against Babri Masjid.

Joining the chorus, a right-wing online platform, The Jaipur Dialogues, wrote on X: “Why Waste So Much Money on Ram Mandir? Make a hospital instead. Okay. Thank You. Lesson Learnt. But since we’ve already made a temple, let’s use this advice for the mosque in Ayodhya. Let’s create a movement. The proposed Babri Mosque, aka Mohammad Bin Abdullah Masjid, should be made into a hospital. Tweet with #MasjidKoHospitalBanao. Let’s see how these so-called progressives react to this trend.”

Another X user posted a picture of Muslim men offering prayers on the road and wrote, “If Namaz can be offered on the road, then what is the need for Masjid? #MasjidKoHospitalBanao.”

Meanwhile, another X user posted an old NDTV clip clarifying that a hospital will also be built beside the mosque.

Notable, the online campaign against the Ayodhya mosque comes at a time when preparations are in full swing for the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.