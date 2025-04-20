Right-wing workers deface Bahadur Shah Zafar’s mural thinking to be Aurangzeb

The Railway Protection Force has registered an FIR against unidentified individuals.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 20th April 2025 8:13 pm IST
The image displays right-wing workers defacing a mural of Bahadur Shah Zafar, mistaking it to be Aurangzeb in Ghaziabad railway station
Right-wing workers of Hindu Raksha Dal deface a mural of last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, mistaking it to be Aurangzeb, in Ghaziabad railway station

Workers of the right-wing organisation Hindu Raksha Dal defaced a mural of Bahadur Shah Zafar, the last Mughal emperor, mistakenly believing it to be of Aurangzeb.

The incident took place on April 18 at the Ghaziabad railway station in Uttar Pradesh. The Hindutva supporters sprayed black paint on the mural protesting against ‘Aurangzeb’s’ atrocities against the Hindu community.

“Why do we have pictures of such a man (Aurangzeb) who has destroyed our temples and created mosques and killed our sisters? The youth of today have awakened, and they will not tolerate these activities,” said Pinki Chaudhary, president of Hindu Raksha Dal.

MS Creative School

The Railway Protection Force has registered an FIR against unidentified individuals under Sections 147 (unlawful entry upon or into any part of a railway) and 166 (defacing) of the Railways Act.

Also Read
Aurangzeb tomb row: Shiv Sena seeks removal of ‘protected monument’ status

Speaking on the issue, divisional railway manager Rupesh Raman Tripathi condemned the act. “I know that it was Bahadur Shah Zafar’s portrait and he had a huge role in the 1857 revolt. This was not a good act. No one has the right to deface public property and we take action once it is brought to our notice,” he said. 

Bahadur Shah Zafar is the great-great-grandson of Aurangzeb.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 20th April 2025 8:13 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button