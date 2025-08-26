Right-wing workers protest against Syeda Hameed’s remarks on Bangladeshis

New Delhi: A group of Hindu Sena workers on Tuesday, August 26, held a protest against former Planning Commission member Syeda Hameed’s recent remarks, alleging that she was defending Bangladeshi infiltrators in Assam.

The protest took place at the Constitutional Club of Delhi, where Hameed had attended a seminar on “The State of the Nation with Special Reference to Assam”, organised by citizens’ forum Asom Nagarik Sanmilan on Sunday.

Placards carried messages such as “Hemant ji ka ik hi sapna, ghuspaithiyon se mukt ho Assam apna” and “Assam ki sanskriti, Assam ka shaan, nahi hone denge koi nuksaan.”

In a video clip from the seminar that has since circulated online, Hameed had expressed concern over the treatment meted out to Muslims in Assam, saying that they are often labelled as Bangladeshis.

"What is the crime in being a Bangladeshi? Bangladeshis are…

She was heard saying, “What is the crime in being a Bangladeshi? Bangladeshis are also humans. The world is so big. Bangladeshis can also live here, they are not depriving anyone of their rights.”

She said the world was created for humans, not for “monsters,” and questioned why people should be uprooted in such a manner, an apparent reference to the anti-encroachment drive launched by the Assam administration against illegal Bangladeshis.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday lashed out at Hameed, asserting that such statements legitimise infiltrators and seek to “realise Jinnah’s dream of making Assam a part of Pakistan.”

Himanta took to X, claiming that Assamese are on the verge of extinction because of people like her. “Let me make it very clear, Bangladeshis are not welcome in Assam, it is not their land. Anyone sympathising with them may accomodate them in their own backyards. Assam is not up for grabs by illegal infiltrators, NOT NOW, NOT EVER,” his X post read.

People like Syeda Hameed, a close confidant of the Gandhi family legitimise illegal infiltrators, as they seek of realise Jinnah's dream of making Assam a part of Pakistan.



Today Assamese identity is on the brink of extinction because of the tacit support of people like her.…

