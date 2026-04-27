Mumbai: Rihanna is back in India, and this time it’s not just about the glam. The global pop icon is reportedly in Mumbai for high-profile appearances tied to her brand Fenty Beauty, deepening her business footprint in the country after her headline-grabbing Ambani performance last year.

But while the intent may be business, the internet has picked something else to talk about.

At the Ambani residence, Rihanna was seen feeding a calf, a moment that would normally be labelled wholesome. Except, she was also carrying a luxe green Dior bag made of calfskin. And just like that, a soft moment turned into a full-blown online debate.

The viral image says it all. Rihanna smiling, gently feeding the calf. A close-up of the textured Dior bag. And a bold line screaming “The Height of Hypocrisy?” with a note pointing out the bag’s material: calfskin, lambskin lining.

Social media quickly split into two. Many Indians came out in support, calling it harmless and overblown, while others didn’t hold back, labelling the moment hypocritical and questioning the optics. Here’s what the internet had to say :

But here’s the twist, from Rihanna’s lens, this might not even be a contradiction. In global luxury culture, leather is fashion, not philosophy. The connection between the animal and the accessory isn’t something people actively sit with. So what we’re really seeing isn’t just a viral moment, it’s a cultural clash.

India reads symbolism. The West reads styling. And when the two meet in a place like the Ambani circle, moments like this aren’t just likely, they’re inevitable.