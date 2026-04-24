Rihanna returns to Mumbai : Fans excited over her glamorous arrival

Hyderabad: Global music star Rihanna created a huge buzz after arriving in Mumbai on Thursday night for a special Fenty Beauty event. Her visit quickly became one of the biggest entertainment stories, with fans sharing videos and photos of her airport arrival on social media.

Rihanna was spotted in a stylish all-black outfit with dark sunglasses and bold gold jewellery. Even with heavy security around her, she looked relaxed and happy. As fans and photographers shouted “RiRi, RiRi,” she smiled, waved, and even blew flying kisses, making the moment even more special.

Fenty Beauty in India

Reports say Rihanna is in Mumbai for “Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli,” a major event celebrating her beauty brand’s latest launch in India. Fans are excited because Fenty Beauty is famous for offering makeup shades for all skin tones.

Launched in 2017, Fenty Beauty became a global success and made Rihanna not just a singer, but also a successful businesswoman. The brand is loved for its focus on inclusivity and beauty for everyone.

Her Last Visit to India

This is Rihanna’s second visit to India. She first came in 2024 for the grand pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

Her powerful performance at the event became one of the biggest highlights and was widely talked about across the country.

Now, with Rihanna back in Mumbai, fans are hoping for another unforgettable moment. Whether it is a beauty launch or a surprise appearance, Rihanna fever has returned once again.