RIICO delegation visits TGIIC to study Telangana’s Industrial, IT Infrastructure

Hyderabad: A high-level delegation from the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Ltd (RIICO) visited Hyderabad on January 30, 2026, to study Telangana’s leading industrial and IT infrastructure facilities.

The visit focused on understanding the strategies and best practices followed by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) that have helped position the state as a preferred destination for global investments.

Study tour of major industrial, IT hubs

The delegation, led by Shivangi Swarnkar, IAS, Managing Director of RIICO, conducted field visits to some of Telangana’s key industrial and technology zones.

The team toured prominent locations such as HITEC City, Mindspace, Genome Valley, and the Electronic Manufacturing Clusters at Raviryala and Maheshwaram (E-City). These visits provided insights into infrastructure planning and operational management.

After completing the site visits, the RIICO team held a detailed meeting at the TGIIC Head Office with K. Shashanka, IAS, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of TGIIC, along with senior department heads. The discussion focused on Telangana’s industrial development framework and long-term growth strategy.

Telangana Rising Vision 2047 explained

During the interaction, K. Shashanka briefed the delegation on the “Telangana Rising: Vision 2047” initiative. He explained the state’s plans to move towards a $3 trillion economy while ensuring balanced development across regions. He also highlighted the role of leadership under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the guidance of Industries, IT and Commerce Minister D. Sridhar Babu in driving industrial growth.

RIICO Managing Director Ms. Shivangi Swarnkar praised TGIIC’s streamlined land management systems and infrastructure maintenance practices. She stated that Telangana’s IT and Life Sciences ecosystems serve as a strong benchmark for other states across the country.