Rise and Fall season 2: List of 7 confirmed contestants with pics

Mumbai: The buzz around Rise and Fall Season 2 is getting louder, and the first set of contestants appears to be taking shape. After a successful debut season, the reality show is returning with a fresh batch of celebrities ready to fight for power inside the Tower.

This time, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag will take over hosting duties from Ashneer Grover. Season 2 will feature 15 contestants, divided between the luxurious Penthouse and the no-frills Basement as Rulers and Workers.

While the makers are yet to unveil the complete lineup officially, seven names have now emerged for the upcoming season.

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1. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

One of television’s most popular faces, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is reportedly set to enter Rise and Fall 2. After her memorable reality-TV stint in Bigg Boss, her addition could bring a major fandom into the new season.

2. Kaira

Splitsvilla winner Kaira is another name expected to join the show. With previous experience navigating a reality-show environment, she could be one of the contestants to watch once the power games begin.

3. Swara Bhasker

Perhaps one of the most surprising names on the list is Swara Bhasker. Known for her films as well as her outspoken personality, Swara’s presence could add an entirely different flavour to the Rulers-versus-Workers battle.

4. Raj Grover

Popular content creator Raj Grover is set to make his reality-show debut with Rise and Fall Season 2. Moving from social media content to an unscripted reality format will put a very different side of the creator in front of audiences.

5. Karan Patel

Television star Karan Patel is also among the names linked with the upcoming season. Known for his strong personality and years of experience on television, Karan looks tailor-made for a format built around confrontations, strategy and power.

6. Niharika Tiwari

Niharika Tiwari is no stranger to reality television. She first appeared on MTV Roadies: Real Heroes in 2019 and later returned to the reality TV space with Splitsvilla X6. Now, Niharika is set to test herself in a completely different format with Rise and Fall Season 2.

7. Shehzad Poonawalla

Political commentator Shehzad Poonawalla is another interesting name in the lineup. With the game heavily dependent on arguments, persuasion, alliances and decision-making, his presence could make the dynamics inside the Tower particularly interesting.

With seven names now emerging, attention turns to the remaining eight contestants. The makers have promised 15 celebrities for Season 2, meaning more surprises are still waiting to be revealed.

Rise and Fall Season 2 will be hosted by Virender Sehwag and will stream for free on Prime Video and MX Player. An exact premiere date is yet to be announced.