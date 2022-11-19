Rising unemployment lays the BJP’s development narrative: Aziz Pasha

Jammu: National Secretary Communist Party of India ( CPI) and former Rajya Sabha member Syed Aziz Pasha said that Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a steep rise in unemployment since the BJP led Central dispensation ended the special constitutional position of the region.

Pasha was addressing to J & K state council meeting in Jammu.

Pasha said that the rising unemployment levels lay bare the claims of government that the abrogation of article 370 and 35 -A have ushered a new dawn of development in Jammu and Kashmir.

Launching a tirade on BJP, Pasha said that various indices reflect that the country is lagging behind on various counts.

He said that there are serious apprehensions that the BJP may amend the constitution and declare India as a Hindutva state in case the right-wing party comes to power in 2024 general elections.

He appealed all the democratic and secular parties to unite to keep the communal designs of BJP at bay.

Pasha said that the recent victory of left parties in Latin America has provided a glimmer of hope for all the progressive and democratic forces.

Senior party leader and general secretary National Federation of Indian Women( NFIW) Annie Raja while addressing the party workers said that during the long-drawn-out lockdown and communication blockade following the abrogation of article 370, these were the women and children who suffered the most.

“I travelled to almost every districts of the Valley soon days after the government put paid to the special position of J & K and saw the sufferings of women and children”, she said.

Annie said that J & K is going through a worst phase in absence of a popular government.

J & K State Secretary G. M Mizrab said that people are suffering due to the long-standing bureaucratic rule.

He said that the BJP is delaying elections as it has got a whiff of its defeat.

He said that the LG administration has failed to provide any relief from the growing unemployment and corruption.

Another senior party leader Rakesh Sharma said that despite the tall claims of the government, outside investors are not coming to J & K.

“Due to the poor infrastructure, the investors have chosen to steer clear of J & K”, he said.

He added that the government has recently cancelled the land allotments of 556 persons.

Senior party leader Ashwani Kapoor presided over the meeting.