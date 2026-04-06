Rival IPL batters beware, Mohammed Shami’s victim count is rising

When the “Lion of Amroha” goes on the hunt, the world’s best batsmen go into hiding. This was what was witnessed on Sunday evening, April 5, when the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clashed with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Mohammed Shami produced one of the most breathtaking spells of fast bowling in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament.

In a dream spell, he completed his quota of 4 overs, took 2 wickets and conceded a miserly 9 runs. SRH has one of the most formidable batting lineups in the IPL, but Shami was unstoppable and unconquerable. He bowled 18 dot balls against batters who are famed for their attacking ability. They seemed to have gone into a shell. One rarely sees this level of dominant bowling at any time in the T20 format.

This performance, against a top order that includes Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, showed that Shami is a destructive force even now, although the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors have consigned him to the history books.

The ball with which Shami dismissed Head was proof of his capability and class. The aggressive Aussie had committed himself too early and, by the time he realised his mistake and tried to check his shot, the damage was done. Aiden Markram snapped up the catch that resulted.

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Was a treat to watch

Shami had a wry smile on his face. He knew that he still had plenty of tricks up his sleeve that even one of the world’s hardest-hitting batters could not read. But before dismissing the Australian, Shami had also scalped the dangerous Abhishek Sharma with another beauty. It was a cleverly disguised slower ball.

The evening saw Shami at his best. When he is in such good form, it is a treat to watch him firing his cannonballs so accurately.

LSG’s bowling coach is Bharat Arun, who used to open the bowling for India in the 1980s. Arun and Shami make a great combination for the Lucknow team. If Shami has missed any chink in the rival armour, Arun is quick to point it out to him. Against Delhi Capitals (DC), Shami was in great form and KL Rahul went early. Against SRH, Shami was unplayable.

Lucknow Super Giants’ Mohammed Shami during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals, at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday, April 1, 2026.

Shami himself said, “Bharat bhai and I have worked together in the Indian team for a long time. We have a good bonding and share great understanding with each other. Bharat bhai and I work well as a team.”

One has to admire Shami’s dedication and motivation. He knows too well that the national selectors have decided to ignore him for future plans. After years of serving his country with distinction, he has now been left out in the cold. He is facing a locked door that is firmly shut.

Yet, he still harbours hope in his heart and toils away hoping that he will be recalled.

Excelled in domestic cricket

Shami embodies true fighting spirit and sportsmanship. He continues to excel and does his duty. In the domestic season of 2025-26, Shami dominated in almost every match. Representing Bengal, he snapped up 38 wickets in the Ranji trophy championship with several five-wicket hauls. His excellent display in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy also highlighted his class.

After recovering from injuries, he has played every game in domestic cricket across all three formats and is now playing in the IPL. He is an inspiration to younger players who are now entering the scene.

Cheteshwar Pujara’s view

Former Indian team player Cheteshwar Pujara is among those who believe that Shami is still good for the national team. Speaking about Shami’s effort, Pujara commented on Star Sports, “This season of the IPL is very important for Mohammed Shami and the way he started off the tournament with his performances against DC and SRH, shows that he means business.”

But Shami himself has a practical and phlegmatic view. “I am not a machine. My form can go up and down. Despite injuries and setbacks, I have performed well in the last few years. People have not noticed, that’s different. But I always try to do well,” he told reporters.

Surely now chairman Ajit Agarkar and his selection committee members cannot afford to ignore this fighter any longer.