Riyadh Air to train its first female Saudi aircraft engineers

Riyadh: With the aim of enhancing women’s participation in the aviation industry, Riyadh Air is preparing to train female engineers to become part of aircraft maintenance teams.

The new Saudi national airline has signed a partnership agreement with the Colleges of Excellence (CoE), a pioneer in technical and vocational training in aircraft maintenance engineering for men and women.

The agreement was signed by Riyadh Air’s CEO, Tony Douglas, and Ayman Mustafa Al-Abdullah, CEO of CoE.

This partnership highlights the two organizations’ efforts to promote women’s participation in the aviation industry.

A trailblazing collaboration



Riyadh Air signs an MoU with @COEKSA to empower a new generation of Saudi talent to join the aviation sector through our hands-on, enriching programs with in-demand skills.



Read more: https://t.co/URzfN02J43#FutureTakesFlight pic.twitter.com/mdj9AH8jzG — Riyadh Air (@RiyadhAir) August 29, 2023

It will provide mentorship and on-the-job training to women, helping to empower Saudi women as part of Saudi Vision 2030.

Trainees will learn about aircraft maintenance and advanced technology during the program.

Flynas was the first Saudi national airline to open way for Saudi women to become part of the flight crew team.

In May 2022, Flyadeal, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Airlines, became the first airline in the kingdom to have an all-female crew, from pilot to cabin attendant, on a flight from Riyadh to Jeddah.