Riyadh to host UN Tourism General Assembly in 2026

Riyadh will host the 26th General Assembly of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) from November 7-11. Saudi Arabia will become the first Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) country to host the meeting.

The UNWTO, a specialised UN agency, promotes accessible and sustainable tourism worldwide. The General Assembly is held once in two years. It is the organisation’s highest decision-making body, where member states approve budgets, define strategic priorities, and explore innovations shaping the future of global tourism.

According to Saudi Arabia’s tourism ministry, this year’s gathering will be the largest in UNWTO history, with more than 160 delegations expected to attend.

The event marks a major milestone for the Kingdom’s growing tourism sector and supports the objectives of Vision 2030.

In addition to hosting the assembly and the 50th anniversary celebrations, Riyadh will also serve as the headquarters of the UN Tourism Regional Office for the Middle East.