Riyaz Ali to Shivangi: 8 rumoured contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3

Mumbai: With the contestants list for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 now out, all eyes are on the upcoming Bigg Boss OTT 3. Fans are eager to know which social media, YouTube, and television stars will make it to the list. Here are eight rumored contestants expected to join the show:

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants

1. Adnaan Shaikh

Adnaan Shaikh, a famous TikTok star, model, and influencer, is the first confirmed contestant. Known for his huge social media following, Adnaan is expected to bring a lot of attention to the Bigg Boss house.

2. Pankit Thakker

Pankit Thakker, known for his roles in popular TV shows like “Dill Mill Gayye” and “Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant,” is set to join the Bigg Boss house. Despite previous attempts to cast him, scheduling conflicts had prevented his participation in earlier seasons.

3. Delbar Arya

Delbar Arya, a well-known Punjabi actress and star of Hindi music videos, is rumored to be stepping into the Bigg Boss OTT house. Though she has not confirmed her participation, she might soon surprise her fans with an official announcement.

4. Riyaz Aly

Social media sensation Riyaz Aly, one of India’s most famous content creators, is reportedly in final talks to join the show. He has been offered a huge amount to appear on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

5. Keren Sumi

Keren Sumi, an educationalist and social media influencer from Nagaland, is also being considered for the show. She is known for her philanthropic work and strong online presence.

6. Shivangi Joshi

Television actress Shivangi Joshi has reportedly been offered a large sum to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3. If she accepts, she might become the highest-paid contestant of the season. Talks are still ongoing.

7. Shafaq Naaz

Shafaq Naaz, the sister of Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Falaq Naaz, has been approached for the show. While there is no confirmation yet, Shafaq has previously been offered a spot but couldn’t participate due to other commitments.

8. Lovekesh Kataria

Popular YouTuber and best friend of Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, Lovekesh Kataria’s name is also being mentioned. Although there is no official confirmation, it is said that he has been confirmed to take part in the show.

Fans now eagerly await the official announcement of the final contestants for Bigg Boss OTT 3. Stay to tuned Siasat.com for more updates!