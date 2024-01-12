RJD Muslim leader reads out Hanuman Chalisa in public meeting

"RJD believes in providing jobs to the people of state and it is doing that. It is a glory of India that people of Hindu and Muslim are living together," said RJD leader.

Patna: A RJD Muslim leader read out the Hanuman Chalisa at a public meeting in Bettiah city in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, RJD minority wing leader Sadik Khan said: “Some people are creating differences in the name of temple and mosque in the country and dividing Hindu and Muslim for vote banks. I belong to Muslim community and it is a personal thing and I do not hesitate in reading Hanuman Chalisa.

“I am a soldier of Lalu Prasad Yadav who believes in good education, health, road transports, good infrastructures in various sectors. RJD believes in providing jobs to the people of state and it is doing that. It is a glory of India that people of Hindu and Muslim are living together. On one hand, people are doing politics in the name of Pakistan, Kabristan, Shamshan, and on the other hand, people are sitting here for jobs, education, health, road infrastructure and other facilities.”

