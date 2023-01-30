RJD to contest 6 seats in Nagaland Assembly polls

Confirming the development, Party national general secretary Shyam Rajak said that six names have been finalised. However, the names are yet to be announced officially.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 30th January 2023 2:27 pm IST
RJD to contest 6 seats in Nagaland Assembly polls
RJD Flag

Patna: RJD will contest six seats in Nagaland where Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in February.

Confirming the development, Party national general secretary Shyam Rajak said that six names have been finalized. However, the names are yet to be announced officially.

Some BJP leaders will soon meet Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in this regard. Tejashwi Yadav’s decision would be final.

“If this works out, we will contest for some more seats,” Rajak said.

Also Read
Congress seeks anti-BJP ‘secular alliance’ ahead of Nagaland Assembly polls

The election to the 60 seats of Nagaland is scheduled to take place on February 27. The last date for submitting the nomination paper is February 7.

Earlier, RJD sent two leaders Kumar Sharvajeet, the cabinet minister in the Bihar government, and Bhola Yadav to Nagaland.

“They have submitted their observation report before Tejashwi Yadav. Now, another team will be visiting the state soon and submitting its report for further planning,” he said.

Reacting to collaboration with JD(U) in Nagaland, Rajak said that the party has an alliance in Bihar but not in Nagaland so far.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button