Roast 24 Seven, a Café in Hyderabad that is open 24/7

Hyderabad is truly a foodies heaven, with a wide variety of food ranging from Indian, to Italian available easily in the city. However, this foodies heaven pulls down the shutters by 12 am and post that, all you can find is deserted streets with radio silence. So what do you do when the regular midnight cravings hit? While ordering in from Swiggy or Zomato is the go-to choice for most people, some like to go out and have a midnight adventure. This is where Roast 24 Seven comes in.

It is a cafe situated in Hitec City, the IT Hub of Hyderabad that never goes to sleep. Open from the wee hours of 6 am to 4 am, Roast 24 Seven is any foodie night owl’s promised land.

If you look through their Instagram page and you will know what we are talking about. Roast 24 Seven serves a wide range of coffee which includes all kinds of Latte, Mochaccino, French press, and Kaapi royale, giving a new place for coffee-lovers to hang out till late.

If you are not too big on coffee and more of a Chai person, then worry not. Roast 24 Seven have got you covered with their Masala Chai, Chamomile Green tea, Kashmiri Kawa, Berry Blast, and Darjeeling Black.

What’s on the food menu, you ask? Well, they have a detailed and massive menu which includes salads, kinds of pasta, burgers, thin-crust pizzas, sandwiches, soups, and appetizers. Foodies who are ‘Dil Se Desi’ also have the option to order their Indian main course which looks and tastes scrumptious.

Well, if not in the mood for Indian or Italian, you can order Roast 24 Seven’s ‘Mezze Platter’ which is curated with items like Baba Ganoush, Falafel, Hummus, and Pita Bread, keeping the Mediterranean taste in mind.

Apart from the lip-smacking food, Roast 24 Seven offers an elegant and classy ambiance filled with beige and cream elements and a pop of green and pink. Completing that serene looks are the wall murals and lush green plants giving it a hint of pop culture. The overhead lighting brings the entire cafe together. The best part? It also has an outdoor area for you to chill with friends in the amazing weather of Hyderabad.

