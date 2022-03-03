Robert Vadra wants to contest from Moradabad in next LS elections

New Delhi: Robert Vadra, husband of Congress General Secretary and UP in charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said he wants to contest the next Lok Sabha elections from Moradabad.

“Everyone is expecting from me to choose Moradabad or any other city in Uttar Pradesh for my entry to Parliament,” Vadra told IANS in a chat.

“As people have high hopes from me, I will see if I can participate in the 2024 general elections or not. Everyday I am in service of people.

“Election or no elections, I go to temples, mosques, churches or even gurdwaras across the country. When I am working hard for so long, I think I will be able to make a difference in politics. I would like that the lives of people change for better. When Priyanka comes home, we talk politics, and discuss how to mitigate the sufferings of people in the villages,” he said.

On a question if he wants to see Priyanka Gandhi as the CM of Uttar Pradesh, Vadra said: “Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi never think of any post. Politics is in their blood. They will keep working hard for people, everywhere. People want to see her as CM but it will be her decision if she would like to be confined to UP only, or will go at the national stage, because she is a national leader.”

He also said that the Congress is likely to fare better in the UP election “and we are looking at a figure in double digit and will support whoever will give good governance to the people. The Congress has worked hard in all the five states, we are fighting for the people of the country”.

“Priyanka has been in the midst of people in Uttar Pradesh for a very long time. She also stood for farmers, and those died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. When she reached out to meet the family members of the victims, she was stopped. Also, Uttar Pradesh is not safe for women. She launched ‘Ladki hun lad sakti hun’ (I am a girl and can fight) campaign, which gathered her a lot of support.”

Hitting out at the government, Robert Vadra said: “Rising inflation has made people’s life miserable. There is no employment. We saw the condition during the second Covid wave. The government should have spent money on hospitals. But the focus is different, they are spending money on Central Vista and other projects.”