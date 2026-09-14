Robotic joint-replacement service launched at Germanten Hospital

The newly launched service adds robotic assistance to the hospital’s joint replacement and surgical care facilities.

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Telangana Minister D Sridhar Babu inaugurates the Robotic joint replacement service at Germanten Hospital
Telangana Minister D Sridhar Babu inaugurates the Robotic joint replacement service at Germanten Hospital

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister D Sridharbabu on Sunday, September 13, launched a robotic joint replacement service at Hyderabad’s Germanten Hospital.

Following the inauguration of the service at the hospital in Attapur, the minister said, “Growing use of technology in healthcare can help expand access to modern treatment. Robotic joint replacement can benefit patients with joint problems. These include conditions affecting the knees and hips.”

Sridhar Babu also urged that such technologies must be introduced in more hospitals in Hyderabad. He lauded the Germanten Hospital for introducing robotic joint replacement services based on German technology. He said the initiative can expand access to modern treatment options.

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The newly launched service adds robotic assistance to the hospital’s joint replacement and surgical care facilities. The technology could support doctors with precise surgical planning.

It’s three-dimensional planning would also allow surgical teams to prepare procedures based on individual patient requirements.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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