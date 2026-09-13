Telangana Health Minister opens robotic surgery workshop at TIMS

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha inaugurated a state-of-the-art robotic surgery workshop at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Sanathnagar, on Sunday, September 13.

Following the inauguration, Narsimha said that robotic surgeries would be provided in government hospitals across Telangana. During the workshop, he inspected the medical robotic equipment and infrastructure, which feature state-of-the-art technology. He discussed their usage with experts as well as the role of robotic surgery services in the medical field.

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On the occasion, Narasimha addressed the experts specialising in advanced robotic surgery.

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He said that Telangana has made significant strides in robotic surgery services, highlighting the achievement of 1,000 robotic surgeries at NIMS Hospital in a short span of time.

He added that robotic surgery services would be extended across the state over the next six months. Efforts are underway to extend these advanced services to Mehdi Nawaz Jung Cancer Hospital, TIMS hospitals, the newly constructed OGH, Gandhi Hospital, Niloufer Hospital, the Super Speciality Hospital in Warangal, and Government General Hospitals (GGH) located at erstwhile district headquarters.

Narsimha also mentioned that once the construction of the new TIMS and Osmania Hospital facilities is completed, over 40,000 additional beds will become available.

“New TIMS and Osmania General Hospital are being constructed to establish Telangana as a brand in the healthcare sector, complementing its status as a pharma hub. Medical colleges are being strengthened to keep pace with modern trends in the medical field,” Narasimha said.

The minister said that as part of the state’s medical tourism policy, 100 beds have been made available for international patients at TIMS Hospital. “As many as102 dialysis centres have already been established in the state, and another 79 are currently being set up,” he said.