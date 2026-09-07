Rohed Khan: Meet Afghanistan-born contestant in Bigg Boss 20

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 has started with a bang. Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show premiered on Sunday night, with all 17 contestants making their way into the Bigg Boss house. As always, the new season brings together a diverse mix of television personalities, influencers and actors from different backgrounds.

Rohed Khan is one of the contestants adding an international touch to this season. The Austrian actor and model, who has been part of several Bollywood and international projects, is now stepping into the world of reality television with Salman Khan as the host.

Who is Rohed Khan?

Rohed Khan is an Austrian actor and model whose career spans Bollywood, European and international productions. His professional profile describes him as an Austrian national who has worked across Europe, the UK and India.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

During the Bigg Boss 20 premiere, Rohed revealed that Afghanistan is his place of birth. He also spoke about growing up between different cultures and languages, which has played an important role in shaping his professional journey.

Rohed is fluent in German, English, Dari/Farsi and Hindi. His multilingual skills have helped him work across productions in different countries. His professional specialisation is listed as action and martial-arts acting, reflecting the physically demanding roles he has taken on throughout his career.

Bollywood debut and other projects

Before entering the world of acting, Rohed also worked as a model and featured in international advertising campaigns. His professional biography lists campaigns for brands including Gillette, Doritos, Harley-Davidson and Sony Camera, among others.

Rohed made his Bollywood debut with Tejas, the 2023 action film starring Kangana Ranaut. He played Sarqalam, an antagonist in the film. The role marked his entry into the Hindi film industry and also reflected his association with action-oriented characters.

His next major Bollywood project was Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. Released in 2024, the action entertainer featured Rohed as a militant leader. His role was part of the film’s larger action-driven narrative and further established his presence in physically demanding roles.

Rohed’s filmography extends beyond Tejas and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. His professional credits include Detective Sherdil, in which he played Shane, and Sarzameen, where he was cast as Aabil Bhat.

He is also associated with the international feature Les Clochettes de Kaboul, also known as When She Hears the Bells. The project features Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani, with Rohed playing the character Milad.

With his international background, multilingual skills and experience across action-driven projects, Rohed Khan brings a different profile to the Bigg Boss 20 house. It remains to be seen how the Austrian actor and model navigates the reality show and connects with his fellow contestants.

Bigg Boss 20 is available to stream online on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV.