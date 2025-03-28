Rohingya influx threatening Hyderabad security: BJP MP Raghunandan Rao

Hyderabad: BJP MP Raghunandan Rao expressed grave concerns in the Lok Sabha over the alleged security implications of illegal Rohingya immigrants residing in Hyderabad.

Speaking during a discussion on the Immigration Bill on Thursday, March 27, he claimed that the influx of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis has been contributing to deteriorating law and order in the city.

He lamented that Hyderabad, once known as “Bhagyanagar,” is now turning into “Abhagyanagar” due to these issues.

Raghunandan Rao highlighted that even smaller towns like Sadashivpet are witnessing similar problems, citing the arrest of 20 Bangladeshi nationals in January.

He further alleged that southern states, including Telangana, are experiencing a rise in illegal infiltration by Rohingyas and Bangladeshis.

Criticizing the previous UPA government, he accused it of compromising national security for political gains.