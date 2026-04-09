Rohit Sharma to make acting debut in Netflix film?

Hyderabad: Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma has set social media abuzz after sharing a mysterious Instagram story that hints at a possible collaboration with Netflix. The post featured what looked like a script draft carrying both Netflix and Mumbai Indians logos, instantly grabbing fans’ attention.

Rohit Sharma’s Cryptic Post

The image showed a document labelled “Draft #45” and dated April 9, 2026.

The title was partially hidden, but the visible portion, ending with the word “Champion” added to the curiosity. A watermark reading “Rohit Sharma’s copy” suggested that he might be directly involved in the project, not just its subject.

The caption “#collab” further fueled speculation, with many believing it confirms a formal partnership. However, there has been no official announcement from either Rohit or Netflix so far.

Fans Speculate On Possible Project

Fans are already guessing what this project could be. Some believe it might be a biopic or docuseries based on Rohit’s journey in Indian cricket. Others think it could focus on the success story of the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

There is also growing excitement around the idea that Rohit could be creatively involved, given the script format seen in the image. The teaser has created strong anticipation for a sports-based show or film.

Rohit’s Current IPL Form

Meanwhile, Rohit is actively playing in IPL 2026. He started the season strongly with a quick 78 runs off 38 balls and built a 148-run opening partnership with Ryan Rickelton.

However, his performance dipped in the following matches, scoring 35 against Delhi Capitals and just 5 in a rain-affected game against Rajasthan Royals. Overall, he has scored 118 runs in three matches so far.

With streaming platforms investing heavily in sports content, a project featuring Rohit Sharma could be a major milestone. For now, fans are eagerly waiting for an official confirmation.