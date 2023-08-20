Role of Urdu poets in freedom struggle cannot be forgotten: Professor Abu Bakr Ibad

Kargil: An online extension sermon was organized in the Department of Urdu of the University of Ladakh’s Kargil Campus on Saturday.

It was organised under the patronage of the Rector of the Kargil Campus Kaniz Fatima and under the supervision of the Coordinator of the Department of Urdu Dr Jafar Ali Khan.

University of Delhi’s Prof Abu Bakr Ibad presented his eloquent, simple and informative sermon on the topic of ‘Freedom Struggle and Urdu Poetry’.

Covering his topic, the professor said, “In Urdu poetry, we hear the echo of freedom struggle from the beginning. History is a witness that Urdu poets have not only participated in the freedom movement through Urdu poetry but also endured the hardships of imprisonment.”

During the sermon, he also expressed that while the researchers and critics have given importance to the role of male poets in the freedom struggle, on the other hand, the women poets who participated in the freedom movement have been forgotten by the critics and researchers.

He further emphasized that the role of Urdu poets in the freedom struggle is an unforgettable fact. The question and answer session at this event was also very interesting.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Dr Nisar Ahmed Dar gave a brief introduction to the professor. The teacher of the department, Dr Muhammad Rafi, performed the order and the ceremony of gratitude was performed by Dr Muhammad Isa. Many viewers and different departments attended the ceremony.