Rolls-Royce opens largest global capability centre in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Aerospace major Rolls-Royce on Wednesday said it has opened its newly expanded Global Capability and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru.

The centre was inaugurated by Karnataka Industries Minister M B Patil.

Speaking on the occasion, Patil said the team in Bengaluru would now be powering the company’s global businesses.

Rolls-Royce’s expansion, he noted, reaffirms Karnataka’s position as India’s leading hub for aerospace, defence, and advanced engineering.

“Bengaluru ranks among the world’s top three aerospace cities for attracting foreign investments. Our state hosts companies with strengths across the entire aerospace and defence value chain,” the minister said.

He added that in power systems and propulsion, leaders like Aequs and Collins Aerospace stand out. In structural and mechanical components, Wipro and Mahindra Aerospace are driving progress.

In specialised technologies, Boeing, Airbus, and Pixxel are pioneers. And in end-manufacturing, Sarla and Tata Advanced Systems are making significant contributions, Patil explained.

The minister underlined that the Karnataka Aerospace and Defence Policy offers an attractive incentive package for investors.

“Here, research institutions, global companies, and home-grown start-ups work together to advance technology and manufacturing. This collaborative ecosystem enables us to deliver world-class solutions to the world,” he said.

Patil emphasised that Karnataka has consistently promoted investment in aerospace and defence through forward-looking policies, infrastructure development, and ease-of-doing-business measures.

“Our government is committed to being a trusted partner in building technologies of global relevance,” he said.

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India was also present on the occasion.

According to the company officials, the facility will house part of Rolls-Royce’s global digital capabilities and enterprise services team, alongside engineering teams supporting Civil Aerospace and Defence businesses, further strengthening Rolls-Royce’s capabilities in the country.

They added that the centre is positioned to become the largest capability hub for the company and will support key global corporate functions across its Civil, Defence and Power Systems businesses, while also advancing digital and engineering expertise.

A statement issued by Rolls-Royce said, “This is in addition to the company’s plans to double its sourcing from India over the next five years, accelerating the integration of Indian suppliers into its global supply chain”.

It said that Rolls-Royce is undergoing a multi-year transformation to become a high performing, competitive, resilient, and growing business.

It has made clear strategic choices, including to grow its business in India, and the strong financial results generated to date by this transformation are enabling investment in growth, including this new centre in Bengaluru.

Recalling its association with India, Rolls-Royce said its legacy in the country spans 90 years, and encompasses strong strategic local partnerships, knowledge sharing collaborations with academia, joint ventures, robust supply chain, rich talent pool, engineering capability, digital solutions, and service delivery capabilities.

Today, over 1,400 Rolls-Royce engines power various platforms of the Indian Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard and Army. More than 3,000 people work across its ecosystem, including 2,000 highly skilled engineers contributing to global development programmes.

Helen McCabe, chief financial officer, Rolls-Royce, said, “This newly expanded Global Capability and Innovation Centre reaffirms our commitment to India and will be our largest capability hub. We look forward to continuing to strengthen local capabilities, developing talent and deepening partnerships in the country.”