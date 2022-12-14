Round-up 2022: 9 lavish celebrity weddings of the year

Mumbai: Bollywood is known for its extravagant celebrity weddings, which often capture the attention and excitement of fans. Year 2022 saw several lovebirds from the tinsel town getting hitched. As we are all set to enter 2023, let’s have a look at all celebrities who got married in 2022.

1. Suraj Nambiar and Mouni Roy

The Brahmastra actress married her beau, businessman Suraj Nambiar, on January 27 at the Hilton Goa Resort in Goa in a beautiful cross-cultural wedding.

2. Varun Bangera and Karishma Tanna

Reality shows fame and actress Karishma Tanna married real estate investor Varun Bangera in a small ceremony on February 5.

3. Sheetal Thakur and Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot in Himachal Pradesh on February 14. They began dating in 2015 after meeting on the set of Broken But Beautiful 1.

4. Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar

One of the adorable couples of Bollywood Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar got married on February 19 in the presence of their closest friends and family members. Dandekar’s non-traditional wedding attire made headlines then.

5. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha

On October 4, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal exchanged the wedding voews, and their wedding attire was the talk of the town.

6. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

The wedding of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor was the most anticipated event of the season. They got married on April 14th after dating for year and are now parents to daughter ‘Raha’.

7. Sohael Khaturiya and Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya tied the knot on December 4 in Jaipur. Motwani looked stunning in an embroidered red lehenga with intricate details. Haldi, an all-theme party, and a Sufi night were among their pre-wedding festivities.

8. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

ActorsNayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got hitched on June 9 in a fairytale ceremony.

9. Mayank Pahwa and Sanah Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah Kapoor got married to Mayank Pahwa in a small ceremony on March 2. Their fans were impressed by their low-key wedding, minimalist look, and the ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ wedding images.