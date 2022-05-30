Rousing welcome to Revanth Reddy, Madhu Goud Yaskhi in US

Hyderabad: The NRI cell of the Indian Overseas Congress held a meeting in the US to welcome Telangana Pradesh Congress President Revanth Reddy and Congress campaign committee chairman Madhu Goud Yaskhi. In this program, the vice president of Telangana BJP Shobha Rani announced her joining the Congress Party. Rani has tendered her resignation from the BJ’s primary membership.

“The people of Telangana accepted the Congress Party as an alternative to TRS and the next government in Telangana shall be formed by the congress. The BJP is polarizing the society on communal lines,” Shobha Rani said.

Both Revanth Reddy and Madhu Goud Yaskhi welcome Shobha Rani in the party by garlanding her with a party’s Khandwa.

Revanth Reddy is expected to attend meetings of Telugu Association of North America and other organizations during his stay in the US.