Row over BJP leader entering Karnataka temples after having non-veg food

Bengaluru: Controversy has erupted in Karnataka after BJP MLA and party’s national General Secretary C.T. Ravi allegedly entered temples after having non-vegetarian food.

The photos of Ravi eating non-vegetarian food at the residence of BJP MLA Sunil Naik in Uttara Kannada district have gone viral on social media. He had come to Karwar to participate in Shivaji Jayanthi.

It is alleged that Ravi had visited Nag Ban in Bhatkal city and Karibanta Hanuman temple. Bhatkal MLA Naik and committee members of the temples accompanied him.

Ravi is being accused of having violated the sanctity of the temples by visiting them after having non-vegetarian food. Local Congress leaders also targeted him over the issue.

The BJP had made the incident of Congress leader Siddaramaiah entering a temple after having non-vegetarian food during 2018 elections into a major issue, claiming that he did not have any sensitivity towards traditions.

About the present controversy, Ravi has stated on Wednesday that he has been brought up by a traditional Hindu family. “Unlike Siddaramaiah, I won’t dare to say that I will enter a temple after eating non-vegetarian food. I am not going to be the victim of the toolkit politics of Congress,” he maintained.