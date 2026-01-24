Row over liquor shop timings leads to Congress MLA, excise face-off

In Samsthan Naraynpur, supporters of the Congress MLA forced the shop keepers to shut down and reopen after 1:00 PM.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 24th January 2026 12:33 pm IST
Police oversee opening of liquor shops in Mungode

Hyderabad: A debate over liquor shop timings in Munugode, Nalgonda district led to a face off between supporters of Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy and excise officials on Friday, January 23.

The excise department intervened to ensure that the liquor shops operate as per state laws. The incident occurred in Samsthan Narayanpur area, where liquor shops opened after 10:00 AM according to the rules in Telangana.

According to reports, the excise department’s move followed attempts by local leaders to impose different timings for liquor shops in Munugode. Earlier, Mungode MLA Rajgopal Reddy had directed the liquor shops to open only after 1:00 PM, warning that violations would not be tolerated. 

A video shared on social media showed police officials assisting liquor shop owners to open their businesses.

Rajgopal Reddy’s demand

On October 14, the Munugode MLA said that liquor should not be sold in belt shops in the constituency.

He also stressed that the wine shops in the constituency should operate from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm only. In a video shared on social media, the Munugode MLA is seen speaking on the phone and issuing directives to concerned officials.

“The wine shops shall operate from 4:00-9:00 PM only. I don’t care about their business. Public health is my priority. I won’t allow belt shops to function till I am the MLA here,” Reddy was heard saying.

The Congress MLA further said that wine shops that are supposed to be outside the residential areas are functioning in the centre of the residential areas.

“The wine shops are also forming syndicates, in order to increase the rate of wine. There should be no syndicate and wine shop owners from nearby constituencies must not be allowed here,” he added.

Reddy urged the Telangana government to formulate an excise policy considering public health and welfare.

