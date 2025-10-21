Excise min refutes MLA Rajgopal Reddy’s liquor timing mandate for Munugode

Hyderabad: Telangana prohibition and excise minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Tuesday, October 21, said the regulations on liquor shops apply to the whole state.

He said no constituency is exempt from these rules. Rao’s was responding to Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy’s “mandate” that liquor shops in Munugode should function from 4:00-9:00 pm only.

The Telangana Congress is reportedly sending a report on Rajgopal Reddy’s “behaviour” to the high command.

On October 14, the Munugode MLA said that liquor should not be sold in belt shops in the constituency.

He also stressed that the wine shops in the constituency should operate from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm only. In a video shared on social media, the Munugode MLA is seen speaking on the phone and issuing directives to concerned officials.

“The wine shops shall operate from 4:00-9:00 PM only. I don’t care about their business. Public health is my priority. I won’t allow belt shops to function till I am the MLA here,” Reddy is heard saying.

The Congress MLA further said that wine shops that are supposed to be outside the residential areas are functioning in the centre of the residential areas.

“The wine shops are also forming syndicates, in order to increase the rate of wine. There should be no syndicate and wine shop owners from nearby constituencies must not be allowed here,” he added.

Reddy urged the Telangana government to formulate an excise policy considering public health and welfare.