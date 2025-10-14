No sale of liquor in belt shops in Munugode: Telangana Congress MLA

Reddy urged the Telangana government to formulate an excise policy considering public health and welfare.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th October 2025 12:07 pm IST
Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy speaks to officials on the phone
Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy on Tuesday, October 14 said that liquor should not be sold in belt shops in the Munugode constituency.

He also stressed that the wine shops in the constituency should operate from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM only. In a video shared on social media, the Munugode MLA is seen speaking on the phone and issuing directives to concerned officials.

“The wine shops shall operate from 4:00-9:00 PM only. I don’t care about their business. Public health is my priority. I won’t allow belt shops to function till I am the MLA here,” Reddy is heard saying.

Memory Khan Seminar

The Congress MLA further said that wine shops that are supposed to be outside the residential areas are functioning in the center of the residential areas.

“The wine shops are also forming syndicates, in order to increase the rate of wine. There should be no syndicate and wine shop owners from nearby constituencies must not be allowed here,” he added.

Reddy urged the Telangana government to formulate an excise policy considering public health and welfare.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th October 2025 12:07 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button