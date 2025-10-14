No sale of liquor in belt shops in Munugode: Telangana Congress MLA

Hyderabad: Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy on Tuesday, October 14 said that liquor should not be sold in belt shops in the Munugode constituency.

He also stressed that the wine shops in the constituency should operate from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM only. In a video shared on social media, the Munugode MLA is seen speaking on the phone and issuing directives to concerned officials.

“The wine shops shall operate from 4:00-9:00 PM only. I don’t care about their business. Public health is my priority. I won’t allow belt shops to function till I am the MLA here,” Reddy is heard saying.

The Congress MLA further said that wine shops that are supposed to be outside the residential areas are functioning in the center of the residential areas.

“The wine shops are also forming syndicates, in order to increase the rate of wine. There should be no syndicate and wine shop owners from nearby constituencies must not be allowed here,” he added.

Reddy urged the Telangana government to formulate an excise policy considering public health and welfare.